Former School District Employee In Ventura County Sentenced To Jail

A former school district employee on the South Coast has been sentenced to a year in jail after prosecutors say she wrote fraudulent checks on district accounts for her personal use.

Ladonna Fulcher had entered guilty pleas to three felony counts of misappropriation of public funds. The 49 year old woman had worked in the Ojai Unified School District’s business office for a decade. Investigators say that for more than two years, she used district checks for everything from rent to car payments, stealing more than $64,000.

In addition to the jail sentence, a judge put Fulcher on five years probation, and ordered her to forfeit her vacation and retirement benefits to repay the stolen money.