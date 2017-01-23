Former Counselor Pleads No Contest To Smuggling Phones Into Ventura County Correctional Facility

A former counselor at a Youth Correctional Facility in Ventura County could face up to three years in jail, after prosecutors say he pled no contest to a charge of smuggling cell phones into the facility for sale to teens.

Samuel Grimes worked at the Ventura Youth Correctional Facility in Camarillo. Ventura County prosecutors say the 56 year old Port Hueneme brought phones to the facility for a seven month period, and working through one of wards housed there, sold them for a profit to teens.

State Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials say they take the movement of contraband like cell phones into prison facilities seriously, fully investigating and prosecuting such cases.

Prosecutors say Grimes pled no contest to a felony count of conspiracy to smuggle cell phones into a prison facility.