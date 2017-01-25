Former Congresswoman Donates Papers To South Coast University

A Congresswoman who just retired after representing parts of the Central and South Coasts has left part of her legacy to a university.

Longtime Democratic Congresswoman Lois Capps of Santa Barbara has donated her nearly two decades worth of papers to UC Santa Barbara. The documents will be a part of the UCSB Library’s Department of Special Collections.

There are 130 boxes of papers which will be available for future research.

Capps has a special tie to UCSB. Her late husband Walter was a professor there, who ran for the congressional office and won in 1996. When he suddenly died nine months after taking office, Lois Capps ran for the seat in a 1998 special election, and held it until she decided to retire last year.

The 24th Congressional District includes all of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties, and a sliver of Ventura County.