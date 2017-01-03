Former City Manager In Ventura County Named New Administrator For Northern California County

A former City Administrator in Ventura County has been hired as administrator of a Northern California county.

Sutter County Supervisors Tuesday night formally approved the hiring of Scott Mitnick as their new County Administrator. Mitnick was with the City of Thousand Oaks for 16 years, including 11 as City Administrator.

He helped guide the city through tough budget times during the recession, and was also involved with community projects like KCLU’s Advisory Board. Last year, Mitnick was fired by the City Council following controversy over fundraising efforts using his city e-mail for a high school baseball facility where his son played.

Mitnick has been working as a senior investment advisor with a public finance company in Los Angeles. His new job is a return to his roots, because early in his nearly three decade long career he served as Assistant City Manager for Yuba City.