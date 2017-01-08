Flooding A Concern From Latest Storm To Hit Central, South Coasts

Flash flood watches are in effect for some brush fire burn areas on the Central and South Coast, with the latest in a series of storms hitting the region.

San Luis Obispo County could get one to three inches of rain, with Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties one to two inches before the storm clears Monday morning. There could be locally heavy rainfall of up to a half inch an hour at times.

National Weather Service forecasters say there is the risk of mud and rock slides in recent burn areas. There are no evacuations ordered at this time. A second, smaller system is expected to move into the region tomorrow afternoon into Wednesday.