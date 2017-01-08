Flooding A Concern From Latest Storm To Hit Central, South Coasts

Flash flood watches are in effect for some brush fire burn areas on the Central and South Coast, with the latest in a series of storms hitting the region.

San Luis Obispo County could get one to three inches of rain, with Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties one to two inches before the storm clears Monday morning. There could be locally heavy rainfall of up to a half inch an hour at times.

National Weather Service forecasters say there is the risk of mud and rock slides in recent burn areas. There are no evacuations ordered at this time. A second, smaller system is expected to move into the region tomorrow afternoon into Wednesday.

Pair Of Storms Headed To Central, South Coasts

By Jan 3, 2017

Get ready for more wet weather.

Two storm systems are headed towards the Central and South Coasts. The first one will arrive on the Central Coast overnight. It could mean more than an inch of rain in parts of San Luis Obispo County. Tomorrow, the rain will spread into Santa Barbara County, with some showers expected in Ventura County. We’ll see clearing by midday Thursday.

Forecasters say a second, more powerful storm will arrive on Saturday, with more than an inch of rain possible for the Central Coast, and between a half inch and inch for the South Coast.