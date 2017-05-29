Flood Insurance Will Be Required For Some South Coast Homeowners With Release Of New Flood Maps

KCLU's Debra Greene reports on new flood maps being created for the Ventura County coast that may require homeowners to buy flood insurance.

Some South Coast homeowners may soon be forced to purchase flood insurance as federal officials create new coastal flood maps.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency or FEMA has used new technology and data to create revised draft flood maps for the Ventura County coast.

Sergio Vargas with the County Watershed Protection District says some properties have been removed from the floodplain while other properties have been included for the first time.

“The impact to current property owners who are newly found in a flood hazard area that carry a federally backed mortgage, they may be surprised that they will be required to purchase flood insurance,” he said.

That’s the case even though the chance of flooding may be small.

Property owners can learn more about the flood maps and insurance at one of two upcoming meetings: Tuesday evening at Ventura City Hall or Wednesday evening at the Oxnard Performing Arts and Convention Center.

Starting June 9th, they’ll have 90 days to appeal. The maps are expected to be finalized in 2018.