Flashmobs On Central, South Coasts Taking Part In Global "Thriller" Dance Celebration

KCLU's Lance Orozco reports on groups on the Central and South Coasts preparing to take part in the global "Thriller" dance celebration Saturday

Zombies, or what look like zombies are gearing up to celebrate what becoming a Halloween tradition, which is people in costume around the world dancing at the same time to Michael Jackson’s hit song “Thriller.”

Groups throughout the Central and South Coasts are gearing up to take part in the global dance Saturday afternoon. But, some groups are busy doing flashmob versions early.

Janet Renick is with “World Dance For Humanity,” which uses the flashmobs to raise money to help educate children in Rwanda. She says they are doing 25 events between Friday and Halloween. The group is sponsoring the biggest event in the region, which is more than 200 zombies dancing at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse Sunken Gardens at 3 p.m. Saturday, the time for the official global dance event.

Renick says the dancing will continue Sunday, when they will do “Thriller” at the front gate of Michael Jackson’s “Neverland” ranch in Los Olivos. The Neverland event is set for 4 p.m. Sunday.

In Ventura County, zombies will appear at California Lutheran University’s Kingsmen’s Park Saturday afternoon to take part in the global dance.