Five Arrested, 16 Cited At Motorcycle Event In Ventura County

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office has just released details about a number of arrests taking place at what was billed as a charity event involving motorcyclists.

Officials say they learned a gathering was planned for December 18th in Ventura to gather toys for kids in need. But, they say it was sponsored by a motorcycle gang, and was advertised to other gangs. Because of past incidents at motorcycle gang gatherings, Ventura Police and Sheriff’s deputies launched a stepped up enforcement effort which included five arrests on weapons, or drug related charges.

16 people were cited for traffic violations. No major problems were reported.