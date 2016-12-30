First Of Two Storms Arrives On Central, South Coasts

The first in a pair of storms has arrived on the Central and South Coast, bringing with it the chance of a quarter to half inch of rain for most of the region, with as much as an inch of rainfall possible in mountain areas.

The rain is expected to taper off this afternoon. A second storm will hit the region on Saturday, again producing between a quarter and a half inch of rain. It’s a colder storm, so we could so some snowfall at higher elevations.

The second storm is expected to move out New Year’s Eve night, leaving us with mostly clear skies for New Year’s Day.

