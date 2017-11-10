First In New Generation Of Navy Drones Arrives On South Coast For Testing

The first in a new generation of Navy drones has arrived at Naval Base Ventura County for testing.

Northrop Grumman has been developing the MQ-4C Triton drones for intelligence and surveillance operations over the world’s oceans. The drones are being built in Palmdale, with a $17 billion dollar contract calling for 68 of the aircraft. The craft was flown from Palmdale to the base Thursday.

It’s expected two drones will be delivered to Point Mugu by the end of the year for testing before being deployed for active duty in Guam. They can fly nonstop for about 24 hours at a time.