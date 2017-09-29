Fires Northeast Of Lompoc At 600 Acres Burned; 10% Containment

Firefighters say a trio of fires northeast of Lompoc has burned about 600 acres of brush, but they've successfully protected homes and other structures. No buildings have been reported lost, even though the flames came close to some structures.

The fires began just after 2 p.m. Friday in the La Purisma area, prompting some evacuations with about 100 homes threatened.

Firefighters used a dozen aircraft to help stop the spread of the flames, which were moved by gusty wind. They are hoping to get a break with the weather overnight, and cooler weather in the forecast for Saturday.

Containment as of 7:30 p.m. Friday is at 10%