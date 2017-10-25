Firefighters Working On Full Containment Of Ventura County Brush Fire; Highway 33 Closure Lifted

By 4 hours ago
  • An air tanker makes a drop in the Vista brush fire northwest of Ventura
    An air tanker makes a drop in the Vista brush fire northwest of Ventura
    (Ventura County Fire Department photo)

Firefighters are continuing their efforts to fully contain a brush fire in Ventura County.

The acreage burned by the Vista Fire northwest of Ventura has been downsized to just under 90 acres, as a result of more precise mapping. No structures were damaged by the blaze, which was discovered just before 3 p.m. Tuesday in the hills near Foster Park.

Some 200 firefighters aided by aircraft stopped the growth of the fire Tuesday night, and were able to get 50% containment. After some on again, off again closures of Highway 33 between Ventura and Ojai, it is now completely open as of 12:30 Wednesday afternoon.  There could be some short closures during the day due to firefighting efforts

There’s no word yet on the cause of the fire.

Tags: 
vista fire
cal coast news

Related Content

Fire On South Coast Burns Nearly 120 Acres; Highway Between Ventura And Ojai Closed

By Oct 24, 2017
(Ventura County Fire Department photo)

Firefighters are continuing to battle a nearly 120 acre brushfire burning in Ventura County northwest of Ventura.

The fire started just before three p.m., and is burning in the hills near Foster Park.