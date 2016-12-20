Firefighters Work To Determine Cause Of Brush Fire Which Caused Scare In Ventura County

Fire investigators are trying to determine what caused a brush fire which burned near some homes in eastern Ventura County, putting up a huge plume of smoke before it was contained.

The fire was discovered shortly after 2:30 Tuesday afternoon off of Sage Street, and Laurel Ridge Drive in the Wood Ranch area of Simi Valley.

The blaze quickly grew to more than 60 acres, but firefighters aided by good brush clearance around homes were able to keep the flames confined to a canyon between neighborhoods.

More than 100 Ventura County, and Los Angeles County firefighters aided by helicopters stopped the growth of the fire in about 90 minutes, and most of the firefighters were able to go home before sunset.

No homes were damaged.