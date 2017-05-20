Firefighters Knock Down Brush Fire In Santa Barbara County

Fire investigators are looking into the cause of a small brush fire that crews knocked down on the South Coast.

Santa Barbara City Fire officials say it started around noon on Saturday in the foothills above Santa Barbara to the north of Parma Park. The fire grew to between a quarter and a half acre. City fire crews -- along with firefighters from Santa Barbara County, Montecito and Los Padres Fire Protection -- extinguished the fire in 45 minutes.

No homes were damaged, and no injuries were reported.