Firefighters move quickly Saturday afternoon to knock down a brush fire on San Marcos Pass, in Santa Barbara County.

The fire started just after 3 p.m. near the area known as the Trout Farm, about halfway up the pass. Smoke was visible in the Goleta and Santa Barbara areas. The fire was in a remote area near some power lines.

Some air tankers and helicopters assigned to the Rucker Fire, northeast of Lompoc were diverted to help stem the growth of the blaze.