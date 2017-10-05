Firefighters Declare Whittier Brush Fire In Santa Barbara County 100% Contained

By 5 hours ago
  • The Whittier Fire destroyed 16 homes, 30 outbuildings and a number of vehicles
    The Whittier Fire destroyed 16 homes, 30 outbuildings and a number of vehicles
    (Photo by Mike Eliason, Santa Barbara County Fire Department)

An 18,000 acre brush fire in Santa Barbara County is now officially contained, some three months after it started.

The Whittier Fire began July 8th in the Santa Ynez Valley, just south of Highway 154 near Lake Cachuma. The fire burned over the top of the Santa Ynez Mountains, creating concern that the flames might move towards homes northwest of Goleta, although it never reached them. Highway 154 over San Marcos Pass was closed for days.

16 homes and 30 outbuildings were destroyed. Firefighters aided by a fleet of helicopters, and aircraft stopped the fire, with evacuation orders eased about a week into the blaze. But, fire crews have been dealing with scattered hot spots for the last few months.

The fire was finally declared 100% contained Thursday night. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

Tags: 
whittier fire

Related Content

Owners of Camp Heavily Damaged By Brush Fire In Santa Barbara County Say They Will Rebuild

By Aug 9, 2017

Owners of a summer camp in the Santa Ynez Valley where a number of kids and staff members were trapped by last month’s massive Whittier brush fire say they will rebuild the damaged facility.

Two lodge buildings were destroyed, and the water system was heavily damaged as the blaze moved through the Circle V Ranch Camp. St. Vincent de Paul of Los Angeles had to cancel the remaining camps planned for this summer. All events through next May are being rescheduled.

Containment Up To 87% On Whittier Brush Fire

By lance orozco Jul 23, 2017
(Photo by Mike Eliason, Santa Barbara County Fire Department)

Firefighters are continuing mopup operations on the 18,000 acre Whittier brush fire in Santa Barbara County, with no major new problems reported.

Containment is up to 87%, and there has been no significant growth in the fire for the last few days. The firefighting effort continues to be downsized, with nighttime firefighting operation ending over the weekend, and the number of personnel involved down to around 800.

Firefighters are hoping to get full containment of the fire in the next week.

Small Flareups Reported With Whittier Brush Fire, But Containment Remains At 87%

By Jul 27, 2017

Santa Barbara County’s Whittier brush fire put up some visible smoke Thursday, but the more than two and a half week old blaze still remains at 87% containment.

Some plumes of smoke were visible coming from the Dos Pueblos Canyon area.