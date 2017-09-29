Firefighters Continue To Battle Brush Fires In Santa Barbara County; 300+ Acres Burned

Santa Barbara County firefighters continue to battle a string of brush fire in the northern part of the county, which have prompted evacuations.

The trio of fires began at around 2 p.m. Friday near La Purisima and Rucker Roads near Lompoc, and have charred about 300 acres of land.

Some 250 firefighters aided by nearly a dozen air tankers and helicopters are fighting the wind-whipped blazes.

The flames threatened structures, prompting Santa Barbara County to issues some evacuation orders. An evacuation order has been issued from Rucker Road east to Harris Grade. It also extends north to La Purisma and Cebada Canyon, including North Mission Hills and La Purisma Mission. A Red Cross shelter has been set up at Lompoc High School.