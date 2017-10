Firefighters are battling a brush fire in the hills northwest of Ventura.

The blaze is burning near Foster Park, off of Highway 33. Highway 33 was closed shortly before 4 p.m.

No structures have been reported damaged, but Ventura County firefighters say a nearby camp with about 60 people on hand was evacuated as a precaution.

More than 100 firefighters are battling the two acre plus blaze, which started at about 2:45 Tuesday afternoon.