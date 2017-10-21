Fire Weather Conditions On South And Central Coasts This Weekend

With warm temperatures, low humidity and gusty winds across much of the South and Central coasts this weekend, the region is under fire weather conditions.

A red flag warning – indicating high fire danger – is in effect for the Santa Barbara County mountains – including the Santa Ynez range -- until Sunday morning and for the Ventura County mountains until Tuesday evening.

Forecasters say fire weather watches for valley and coastal areas of Ventura County will begin Sunday morning.

You can expect Monday and Tuesday to be especially hot with record breaking temperatures.