KCLU's John Palminteri reports on a store fire in Santa Barbara.

An investigation is underway into the cause and response to a store fire in Santa Barbara.

The fire took place in a 99 Cents Only Store Tuesday morning.

Investigators say the fire was electrical, connected to a produce refrigerator.

Employees used a chemical fire extinguisher as they called 911, and that kept the damage down.

Two of the workers sustained some breathing issues and were transported to Cottage Hospital.

Occupational safety investigators were notified through Cal-OSHA.