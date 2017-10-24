Fire On South Coast Burns Nearly 120 Acres; Highway Between Ventura And Ojai Closed

Firefighters are continuing to battle a nearly 120 acre brushfire burning in Ventura County northwest of Ventura.

The fire started just before three p.m., and is burning in the hills near Foster Park.

No structures are reported to be immediately threatened, but Highway 33 is closed between Ventura and Ojai. A camp in the area, with about 60 people on hand, was evacuated as a precaution.

More than 200 firefighters aided by helicopters, and air tankers are fighting the fire.

One of the biggest impacts to the public besides the closing of Highway 33 was over electricity, with power knocked out to several thousand customers.