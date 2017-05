Fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of a brush fire which caused a brief scare in eastern Ventura County.

The fire was discovered at around 6:30 Sunday night off of Highway 118 near Collins Drive in Moorpark.

More than 80 Ventura County firefighters aided by water dropping helicopters got the upper hand on the blaze in about 90 minutes.

It was fully contained at around five acres burned. No structures were damaged.