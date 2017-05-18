Fire Hits Non-Profit Equestrian Center On South Coast

KCLU's Lance Orozco reports on a fire which hit an equestrian center on the South Coast

A non-profit therapeutic equestrian center on the South Coast has been hit by a fire which destroyed its barn, the food for its horses and most of the gear in its tack shack.

The blaze was discovered at around seven a.m. Thursday at the Hearts Therapeutic Equestrian Center , on the 4400 block of Calle Real in Santa Barbara. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies and firefighters moved quickly to save the center’s horses.

People have already stepped up to donate an emergency supply of food for the horses. But, they’re looking for donations to rebuild the barn, and to pay for the scholarships to help riders with physical, cognitive, and emotional disabilities.

The Center sold used tack to help fund the program, but much of it was destroyed by the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.