Fire Fanned By Strong Winds Destroys Home On South Coast

A stubborn fire that spread because of gusty winds on the South Coast destroyed one home and damaged a neighboring home.

Fillmore Fire officials say it started around 7:30 Friday night in the kitchen of a single-family house on the 200 block of Olive Street. The fire quickly spread because it was fanned by strong winds. Firefighters battled the fire from outside the home because it was too dangerous to do so inside. The roof collapsed as they were putting out the flames, and live electric lines were down around the home.

Firefighters were putting out hot spots overnight. They eventually fully extinguished the fire, which gutted the home and caused damage to a home next door.

A man who lived in the home suffered a minor burn. Three people were displaced.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire, which they believe is accidental.