Final Report Out On Deadly Metrolink Accident In Ventura County

A final report on a Metrolink train crash in Ventura County which left one man dead and 32 people injured is out, and it says the pickup truck driver who caused it did it accidentally.

The train hit a pickup truck and trailer which were stuck on tracks near Fifth Street in Oxnard. National Transportation Safety Board investigators say Jose Alejandro Sanchez-Ramirez of Yuma, Arizona was fatigued at the time of the accident. The report says he started to go through the train crossing, because confused, turned onto the tracks and became stuck. He fled the vehicle, but a Metrolink train then hit the stalled truck and trailer.

The train’s engineer was critically injured, and died a few days after the February, 2015 accident.

Ventura County prosecutors filed a misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter charge against the truck driver.