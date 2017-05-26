Federal Investigators Say Engine Problems Caused Helicopter Crash In Santa Barbara County

Federal investigators say it appears engine failure led to the crash of a sightseeing helicopter in Santa Barbara County which left three people seriously injured.

The National Transportation Safety Board has issued its preliminary findings in the May 5th crash at the La Cumbre Country Club, in Santa Barbara.

The report says the pilot noticed some engine issues has he was heading to Santa Barbara from the harbor area, followed by the engine’s failure. Witnesses saw part of the engine fall from the helicopter, and pieces were later recovered near the crash site.

The pilot was able to make a crash landing, and he and his two passengers were able to get out of the wreckage before it caught on fire, and burned. The three were injured, but have since been released from hospitals.