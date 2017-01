A house fire on the Central Coast has turned out to be a fatal one.

Someone noticed smoke coming out of a mobile home on the 1000 block of Stephanie Drive in San Luis Obispo just after 11 Thursday night. They called 911. Firefighters battling the blaze found an unconscious woman in the home, and efforts to revive her were unsuccessful.

The name of the woman hasn’t been released yet. There’s no word yet on the cause of the fire.