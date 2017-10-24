Extreme Heat, Brush Fire Danger Continue For Central, South Coasts

It’s going to be another sizzling day Tuesday for the Central and South Coasts, with temperatures again toping 100 degrees in some areas.

There are potentially dangerous brush fire conditions in the region, with a Red Flag warning for gusty wind in Ventura County. The wind won’t be as strong in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties, but there is still an increased potential for brush fires.

The heat wave and wind are expected to peak today, although the Red Flag warning for Ventura County as of now extends into tomorrow.