Extra Nine Million Dollars Approved To Finish Stadium By South Coast Officials

On the heels of the Santa Barbara City Council approving an extra $10 million for a desalination project, a new football stadium project is also seeing rising costs.

The project at Santa Barbara High School was approved for $9 million more by the school board, using voter-approved bond money.

The stadium, which was built in 1924, closed last year. Original projections for the stadium were $12 million.

The new estimate is $27 million.

Some of the missing funds were raised in a community effort that generated several million dollars.

The stadium, track, weight room and synthetic turf should be ready in August of 2018.

