Evangelicals Rethinking LGBTQ Rights And Inclusion

Most American Christians have become more accepting of same-sex relationships over the last ten years. Yet most evangelical church leaders do not support same-sex relationships. Now, a wide range of evangelical churches and colleges are starting to have frank conversations about sexual orientation and gender identity they say they have never had before.

Many church boards are also debating their policies that have excluded LGBTQ people. A few have changed their practices to be more inclusive and accepting. At the same time, youth ministers are discussing how to respond to students struggling with sexual identity. Evangelicals and rethinking LGBTQ rights and inclusion.



Guests

Matthew Vines, author and founder, The Reformation Project, a group that works to change church teachings on sexual orientation and gender identity; author of “God and the Gay Christian: The Biblical Case in Support of Same-Sex Relationships” @VinesMatthew

Joel Hunter, senior pastor, Northland Church, an evangelical church in Orlando, Florida, with more than 20,000 congregants; former spiritual adviser, President Barack Obama @drjoelhunter

Shae Washington, theater artist and writer; she identifies as a gay Christian and attends National Community Church in Washington, DC @shaelwashington

Brett Glanzmann, associate pastor, The Rock Church in Sparks, Nevada

