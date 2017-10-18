Environmental Groups Call For State To Make Decision Now On Controversial Oxnard Power Project

A coalition of environmental groups is calling on a state agency to make a decision on the fate of a controversial South Coast power project, despite the company’s request to suspend review of the project.

The twists and turns continue in the controversy over NRG Energy’s proposed Puente Power Project in Oxnard.

After years of hearings, two members of the California Energy Commission, which will decide the fate of the project, took the unusual step of calling for the full commission to reject the plan. It prompted NRG to ask the Commission this week to ask for all review work to be stopped until the company decides whether or not it will pursue, or withdraw its application.

Now, seeing the potential for total victory in the controversy, a coalition of environmental groups wants the Commission to deny suspension of the process. The Environmental Defense Center and some of the groups it represents believe if the Commission were to vote on the proposal today, it would be rejected.

Plans for the plant have drawn heavy opposition from the environmental community and area residents. The 262 megawatt plant was intended to replace two existing facilities at the site.