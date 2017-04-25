Environmental Group Reaches Settlement In Suit Over Stormwater Runoff In Ventura County

An environmental group says it’s reached a settlement with an oil company over concern that stormwater runoff from a South Coast oil field was running into nearby watershed.

The Environmental Defense Center filed a lawsuit saying that runoff from the 5700 acre South Mountain oil field near Santa Paula was violating state law. The deal calls for the California Resources Corporation to put pollution controls in place on drilling pads, roads, and other pollution sources.

The company also agreed to develop a monitoring program, to insure clean water standards are being met.