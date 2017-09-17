Emmy Awards 2017: A Running List Of Winners And Nominees

Updated 9:21 p.m. ET

The 2017 Emmy Awards will be broadcast Sunday on CBS starting at 8 p.m. EDT. NPR is live-tweeting the awards, and we'll update this list with the winners over the course of the evening. (Winners, once announced, will appear in bold italics.)

Outstanding comedy series

"Atlanta" (FX)

" Black-ish" (ABC)

Black-ish" (ABC) "Master of None" (Netflix)

"Modern Family" (ABC)

"Silicon Valley" (HBO)

"Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" (Netflix)

"Veep" (HBO)

Outstanding drama series

"Better Call Saul" (AMC)

"The Crown" (Netflix)

"The Handmaid's Tale" (Hulu)

"House of Cards" (Netflix)

"Stranger Things" (Netflix)

"This Is Us" (NBC)

"Westworld" (HBO)

Outstanding limited series

"Big Little Lies" (HBO)

"Fargo" (FX)

"Feud: Bette and Joan" (FX)

"Genius" (National Geographic)

"The Night Of" (HBO)

Outstanding TV movie

"Black Mirror: San Junipero" (Netflix)

"Dolly Parton's Christmas Of Many Colors: Circle Of Love" (NBC)

"The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks" (HBO)

"Sherlock: The Lying Detective (Masterpiece)" (PBS)

"The Wizard Of Lies" (HBO)

Outstanding variety special

"Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2017" (CBS)

"Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents Not The White House Correspondents' Dinner" (TBS)

"Louis C.K. 2017" (Netflix)

"Sarah Silverman: A Speck of Dust" (Netflix)

"Stephen Colbert's Live Election Night Democracy's Series Finale" (Showtime)

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series

Pamela Adlon ("Better Things")

Jane Fonda ("Grace and Frankie")

Allison Janney ("Mom")

Julia Louis-Dreyfus ("Veep")

Ellie Kemper ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt")

Tracee Ellis Ross ("Black-ish")

Lily Tomlin ("Grace and Frankie")

Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series

Kate McKinnon ("Saturday Night Live")

Vanessa Bayer ("Saturday Night Live")

Leslie Jones ("Saturday Night Live")

Anna Chlumsky ("Veep")

Judith Light ("Transparent")

Kathryn Hahn ("Transparent")

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series

Anthony Anderson ("Black-ish")

Aziz Ansari ("Master of None")

Zach Galifianakis, ("Baskets")

Donald Glover ("Atlanta")

William H. Macy ("Shameless")

Jeffrey Tambor ("Transparent")

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series

Alec Baldwin ("Saturday Night Live")

Louie Anderson ("Baskets")

Ty Burrell ("Modern Family")

Tituss Burgess ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt")

Tony Hale ("Veep")

Matt Walsh ("Veep")

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series

Viola Davis ("How to Get Away with Murder")

Claire Foy ("The Crown")

Elisabeth Moss ("The Handmaid's Tale")

Keri Russell ("The Americans")

Evan Rachel Wood ("Westworld")

Robin Wright ("House of Cards")

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

Sterling K. Brown ("This Is Us")

Anthony Hopkins ("Westworld")

Bob Odenkirk ("Better Call Saul")

Matthew Rhys ("The Americans")

Liev Schreiber ("Ray Donovan")

Kevin Spacey ("House of Cards")

Milo Ventimiglia ("This Is Us")

Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series

John Lithgow ("The Crown")

Jonathan Banks ("Better Call Saul")

Mandy Patinkin ("Homeland")

Michael Kelly ("House of Cards")

David Harbour ("Stranger Things")

Ron Cephas Jones ("This Is Us")

Jeffrey Wright ("Westworld")

Outstanding lead actress in a limited series or movie

Carrie Coon ("Fargo")

Felicity Huffman ("American Crime")

Jessica Lange ("Feud: Bette and Joan")

Nicole Kidman ("Big Little Lies")

Susan Sarandon ("Feud: Bette and Joan")

Reese Witherspoon ("Big Little Lies")

Outstanding lead actor in a limited series or movie

Riz Ahmed ("The Night Of")

Benedict Cumberbatch ("Sherlock: The Lying Detective")

Robert De Niro ("The Wizard of Lies")

Ewan McGregor ("Fargo")

Geoffrey Rush ("Genius")

John Turturro ("The Night Of")

Outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or movie

Bill Camp ("The Night Of")

Alfred Molina ("Feud: Bette and Joan")

Alexander Skarsgård ("Big Little Lies")

David Thewlis ("Fargo")

Stanley Tucci ("Feud: Bette and Joan")

Michael K. Williams ("The Night Of")

Outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie

Judy Davis ("Feud: Bette and Joan")

Laura Dern ("Big Little Lies")

Jackie Hoffman ("Feud: Bette and Joan")

Regina King ("American Crime")

Michelle Pfeiffer ("The Wizard of Lies")

Shailene Woodley ("Big Little Lies")

Outstanding variety talk series

"Full Frontal With Samantha Bee" (TBS)

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" (ABC)

"Last Week Tonight With John Oliver" (HBO)

"The Late Late Show With James Corden" (CBS)

"Real Time With Bill Maher" (HBO)

"The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" (CBS)

Outstanding reality competition series

"The Amazing Race" (CBS)

"American Ninja Warrior" (NBC)

"Project Runway" (Lifetime)

"RuPaul's Drag Race" (VH1)

"Top Chef" (Bravo)

"The Voice" (NBC)

Outstanding variety sketch series

"Billy On The Street" (truTV)

"Documentary Now!" (IFC)

"Drunk History" (Comedy Central)

"Portlandia" (IFC)

"Saturday Night Live" (NBC)

"Tracey Ullman's Show" (HBO)

Outstanding directing in a comedy series

Donald Glover ("Atlanta")

Jamie Babbit ("Silicon Valley")

Mike Judge ("Silicon Valley")

Morgan Sackett ("Veep")

David Mandel ("Veep")

Dale Stern ("Veep")

Outstanding directing in a drama series

Vince Gilligan ("Better Call Saul")

Stephen Daldry ("The Crown")

Reed Morano ("The Handmaid's Tale")

Kate Dennis ("The Handmaid's Tale")

Lesli Linka Glatter ("Homeland")

The Duffer Brothers ("Stranger Things")

Jonathan Nolan ("Westworld")

Outstanding directing in a limited series or movie

Jean-Marc Vallee ("Big Little Lies")

Noah Hawley ("Fargo")

Ryan Murphy ("Feud: Bette & Joan")

Ron Howard ("Genius")

James Marsh ("The Night Of")

Steve Zaillian ("The Night Of")

Outstanding directing in a variety series

Derek Waters & Jeremy Konner ("Drunk History")

Andy Fisher (Jimmy Kimmel Live")

Paul Pennolino ("Last Week Tonight With John Oliver")

Jim Hoskinson ("The Late Show With Stephen Colbert")

Don Roy King ("Saturday Night Live")

Outstanding writing in a comedy series

Donald Glover ("Atlanta")

Stephen Glover ("Atlanta")

Aziz Ansari and Lena Waithe ("Master of None")

Alec Berg ("Silicon Valley")

Billy Kimball ("Veep")

David Mandel ("Veep")

Outstanding writing in a drama series

Joe Weisberg, Joel Fields ("The Americans")

Gordon Smith ("Better Call Saul")

Peter Morgan ("The Crown")

Bruce Miller ("The Handmaid's Tale")

The Duffer Brothers ("Stranger Things")

Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan ("Westworld")

Outstanding writing in a limited series or movie

David E. Kelley ("Big Little Lies")

Charlie Brooker ("Black Mirror: San Junipero")

Noah Hawley ("Fargo")

Ryan Murphy ("Feud: Bette and Joan")

Jaffe Cohen, Michael Zam and Ryan Murphy ("Feud: Bette and Joan")

Richard Price and Steven Zaillian ("The Night Of")

Outstanding writing in a variety series

"Full Frontal With Samantha Bee"

"Last Week Tonight With John Oliver"

"Late Night With Seth Meyers"

"The Late Show With Stephen Colbert"

"Saturday Night Live"