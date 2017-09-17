Emmy Awards 2017: A Running List Of Winners And Nominees

Updated 9:21 p.m. ET
The 2017 Emmy Awards will be broadcast Sunday on CBS starting at 8 p.m. EDT. NPR is live-tweeting the awards, and we'll update this list with the winners over the course of the evening. (Winners, once announced, will appear in bold italics.)
Outstanding comedy series
- "Atlanta" (FX)
- "Black-ish" (ABC)
- "Master of None" (Netflix)
- "Modern Family" (ABC)
- "Silicon Valley" (HBO)
- "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" (Netflix)
- "Veep" (HBO)
Outstanding drama series
- "Better Call Saul" (AMC)
- "The Crown" (Netflix)
- "The Handmaid's Tale" (Hulu)
- "House of Cards" (Netflix)
- "Stranger Things" (Netflix)
- "This Is Us" (NBC)
- "Westworld" (HBO)
Outstanding limited series
- "Big Little Lies" (HBO)
- "Fargo" (FX)
- "Feud: Bette and Joan" (FX)
- "Genius" (National Geographic)
- "The Night Of" (HBO)
Outstanding TV movie
- "Black Mirror: San Junipero" (Netflix)
- "Dolly Parton's Christmas Of Many Colors: Circle Of Love" (NBC)
- "The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks" (HBO)
- "Sherlock: The Lying Detective (Masterpiece)" (PBS)
- "The Wizard Of Lies" (HBO)
Outstanding variety special
- "Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2017" (CBS)
- "Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents Not The White House Correspondents' Dinner" (TBS)
- "Louis C.K. 2017" (Netflix)
- "Sarah Silverman: A Speck of Dust" (Netflix)
- "Stephen Colbert's Live Election Night Democracy's Series Finale" (Showtime)
Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series
- Pamela Adlon ("Better Things")
- Jane Fonda ("Grace and Frankie")
- Allison Janney ("Mom")
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus ("Veep")
- Ellie Kemper ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt")
- Tracee Ellis Ross ("Black-ish")
- Lily Tomlin ("Grace and Frankie")
Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series
- Kate McKinnon ("Saturday Night Live")
- Vanessa Bayer ("Saturday Night Live")
- Leslie Jones ("Saturday Night Live")
- Anna Chlumsky ("Veep")
- Judith Light ("Transparent")
- Kathryn Hahn ("Transparent")
Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series
- Anthony Anderson ("Black-ish")
- Aziz Ansari ("Master of None")
- Zach Galifianakis, ("Baskets")
- Donald Glover ("Atlanta")
- William H. Macy ("Shameless")
- Jeffrey Tambor ("Transparent")
- Alec Baldwin ("Saturday Night Live")
- Louie Anderson ("Baskets")
- Ty Burrell ("Modern Family")
- Tituss Burgess ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt")
- Tony Hale ("Veep")
- Matt Walsh ("Veep")
Outstanding lead actress in a drama series
- Viola Davis ("How to Get Away with Murder")
- Claire Foy ("The Crown")
- Elisabeth Moss ("The Handmaid's Tale")
- Keri Russell ("The Americans")
- Evan Rachel Wood ("Westworld")
- Robin Wright ("House of Cards")
Outstanding lead actor in a drama series
- Sterling K. Brown ("This Is Us")
- Anthony Hopkins ("Westworld")
- Bob Odenkirk ("Better Call Saul")
- Matthew Rhys ("The Americans")
- Liev Schreiber ("Ray Donovan")
- Kevin Spacey ("House of Cards")
- Milo Ventimiglia ("This Is Us")
Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series
- John Lithgow ("The Crown")
- Jonathan Banks ("Better Call Saul")
- Mandy Patinkin ("Homeland")
- Michael Kelly ("House of Cards")
- David Harbour ("Stranger Things")
- Ron Cephas Jones ("This Is Us")
- Jeffrey Wright ("Westworld")
Outstanding lead actress in a limited series or movie
- Carrie Coon ("Fargo")
- Felicity Huffman ("American Crime")
- Jessica Lange ("Feud: Bette and Joan")
- Nicole Kidman ("Big Little Lies")
- Susan Sarandon ("Feud: Bette and Joan")
- Reese Witherspoon ("Big Little Lies")
Outstanding lead actor in a limited series or movie
- Riz Ahmed ("The Night Of")
- Benedict Cumberbatch ("Sherlock: The Lying Detective")
- Robert De Niro ("The Wizard of Lies")
- Ewan McGregor ("Fargo")
- Geoffrey Rush ("Genius")
- John Turturro ("The Night Of")
Outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or movie
- Bill Camp ("The Night Of")
- Alfred Molina ("Feud: Bette and Joan")
- Alexander Skarsgård ("Big Little Lies")
- David Thewlis ("Fargo")
- Stanley Tucci ("Feud: Bette and Joan")
- Michael K. Williams ("The Night Of")
Outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie
- Judy Davis ("Feud: Bette and Joan")
- Laura Dern ("Big Little Lies")
- Jackie Hoffman ("Feud: Bette and Joan")
- Regina King ("American Crime")
- Michelle Pfeiffer ("The Wizard of Lies")
- Shailene Woodley ("Big Little Lies")
Outstanding variety talk series
- "Full Frontal With Samantha Bee" (TBS)
- "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" (ABC)
- "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver" (HBO)
- "The Late Late Show With James Corden" (CBS)
- "Real Time With Bill Maher" (HBO)
- "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" (CBS)
Outstanding reality competition series
- "The Amazing Race" (CBS)
- "American Ninja Warrior" (NBC)
- "Project Runway" (Lifetime)
- "RuPaul's Drag Race" (VH1)
- "Top Chef" (Bravo)
- "The Voice" (NBC)
Outstanding variety sketch series
- "Billy On The Street" (truTV)
- "Documentary Now!" (IFC)
- "Drunk History" (Comedy Central)
- "Portlandia" (IFC)
- "Saturday Night Live" (NBC)
- "Tracey Ullman's Show" (HBO)
Outstanding directing in a comedy series
- Donald Glover ("Atlanta")
- Jamie Babbit ("Silicon Valley")
- Mike Judge ("Silicon Valley")
- Morgan Sackett ("Veep")
- David Mandel ("Veep")
- Dale Stern ("Veep")
Outstanding directing in a drama series
- Vince Gilligan ("Better Call Saul")
- Stephen Daldry ("The Crown")
- Reed Morano ("The Handmaid's Tale")
- Kate Dennis ("The Handmaid's Tale")
- Lesli Linka Glatter ("Homeland")
- The Duffer Brothers ("Stranger Things")
- Jonathan Nolan ("Westworld")
Outstanding directing in a limited series or movie
- Jean-Marc Vallee ("Big Little Lies")
- Noah Hawley ("Fargo")
- Ryan Murphy ("Feud: Bette & Joan")
- Ron Howard ("Genius")
- James Marsh ("The Night Of")
- Steve Zaillian ("The Night Of")
Outstanding directing in a variety series
- Derek Waters & Jeremy Konner ("Drunk History")
- Andy Fisher (Jimmy Kimmel Live")
- Paul Pennolino ("Last Week Tonight With John Oliver")
- Jim Hoskinson ("The Late Show With Stephen Colbert")
- Don Roy King ("Saturday Night Live")
Outstanding writing in a comedy series
- Donald Glover ("Atlanta")
- Stephen Glover ("Atlanta")
- Aziz Ansari and Lena Waithe ("Master of None")
- Alec Berg ("Silicon Valley")
- Billy Kimball ("Veep")
- David Mandel ("Veep")
Outstanding writing in a drama series
- Joe Weisberg, Joel Fields ("The Americans")
- Gordon Smith ("Better Call Saul")
- Peter Morgan ("The Crown")
- Bruce Miller ("The Handmaid's Tale")
- The Duffer Brothers ("Stranger Things")
- Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan ("Westworld")
Outstanding writing in a limited series or movie
- David E. Kelley ("Big Little Lies")
- Charlie Brooker ("Black Mirror: San Junipero")
- Noah Hawley ("Fargo")
- Ryan Murphy ("Feud: Bette and Joan")
- Jaffe Cohen, Michael Zam and Ryan Murphy ("Feud: Bette and Joan")
- Richard Price and Steven Zaillian ("The Night Of")
Outstanding writing in a variety series
- "Full Frontal With Samantha Bee"
- "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver"
- "Late Night With Seth Meyers"
- "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert"
- "Saturday Night Live"