Election Day Arrives For South Coast City

The largest spending mayoral race in one South Coast city’s history wraps up Tuesday.

Some $1.3 million dollars has been raised by the five candidates, and their supporters in the Santa Barbara mayor’s race. The fate of three city council seats will also be decided.

The City’s voters are dealing with one ballot measure, Measure C. The proposal calls for a one percent increase in the city’s sales tax, from 7.75 to 8.75 percent. Supporters say it would raise about $22 million dollars a year for needed infrastructure improvements the city current can’t afford.

It’s a vote by mail election, so ballots must be postmarked by Tuesday. There are a number of dropoff locations in the city which will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, including Santa Barbara City Hall.