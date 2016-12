Detectives say an anonymous tip led them to a Santa Barbara County home being used for drug dealing, and sparked eight arrests.

Investigators received a tip early this week that drugs were possibly being sold at a home on the 200 block of Fir Tree Place. Detectives began a stakeout which led to a chain of eight arrests, and the seizure of drugs including methamphetamine and heroin.

The charges against the eight range from drug dealing, to possession of controlled substances.