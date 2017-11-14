Early Morning Satellite Launch From Santa Barbara County Scrubbed; Rescheduled For Wednesday

The planned launch of a satellite from Santa Barbara County early Tuesday morning was scrubbed due to a technical issue.

A Delta II rocket was just minutes from launch at Vandenberg Air Force Base when the liftoff was placed on hold. Because there was a short, 62 second launch window beginning at 1:47 a.m., and not enough time to resolve the issue, the flight was postponed.

Plans now call for a 1:47 a.m. Wednesday launch.

The United Launch Alliance rocket is set to put a JPSS-1 weather satellite into orbit. It's one of a series of advanced satellites designed to improve the ability of meteorologists to track, and forecast the weather.