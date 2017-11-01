Early Morning Raids Conducted In Ventura County In Connection With Pair Of Shootings

Authorities conducted a gang sweep in Ventura County early Wednesday morning in connection with a pair of shootings which left one person dead, and a second wounded.

Search warrants were served by Oxnard Police, and other law enforcement agencies at five different locations in Oxnard.

One person was arrested, and investigators say they seized some gang related evidence. The warrants stem from two shootings on October 14th in Oxnard. A man was shot, and seriously wounded at an Oxnard gas station.

Then a few minutes later, Daniel Arciga was shot and killed a few blocks away, in what detectives think was retaliation for the first shooting. No one has been arrested yet for the murder of the 22 year old man.