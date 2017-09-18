Early Morning Fire Scorches South Coast Laundromat

  • Fire hits a Santa Barbara landromat early Monday morning
    (Photo from John Palminteri)

An inferno ripped through a laundromat in Santa Barbara, destroying it early Monday morning.

Firefighters were called at 2 a.m. Monday to a blaze on the 1900 block of De La Vina Street.  They discovered there was no one in the building, but flames were shooting from the building.

Smoke was coming from the building at first, but within minutes a ball of fire engulfed the front of the building.

The laundromat's owner said that along with the laundry machines that had been destroyed there was a living area upstairs that had been damaged.

A potential buyer had been in the  building Sunday.

No one was hurt in the fire, and the cause is under investigation.

