Driver OF Truck Sought In Fatal South Coast Accident

Authorities are looking for the driver of a truck responsible for a fatal hit and run accident on the South Coast.

Oxnard Police say a pickup truck hit a 70 year old man trying to cross the 1400 block of West Gonzales Road Sunday night.

The Oxnard man, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators say the pickup truck didn’t stop, and fled the scene of the accident. Police are looking for a dark colored pickup truck which may have suffered some front end damage.