Dog Attacks Central Coast Television Reporter

While covering a rain-related story on Monday, KCOY and KEYT reporter Amanda Valdes was attacked and bitten by a large dog.

The wound on her leg was given medical care at a local hospital.

The dog that attacked her was in the back of a vehicle because of flooding in the owner's backyard.

During the attack, the dog was pulled off Valdes by its owner, who was in the house at the time.

The incident is being investigated by the Sheriff's Department's Animal Services Division.

The dog has been taken into custody by the authorities.

