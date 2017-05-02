Is Dirty Fashion This Season's Trend?

Nordstrom has introduced a new pair of jeans — covered in fake mud. The mud-spattered PRPS “Barracuda” jeans sell for $425.

Has dirty become chic? Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks dirty fashion with Véronique Hyland (@veroniquean), fashion editor for New York Magazine’s The Cut.



Crafted by hard work, our Authentic Sweat Shirt gives you that post-workout look & smell. Pairs well w/ #muddyjeans. https://t.co/jsMvrt4rlv pic.twitter.com/7IknOtzYIR — Reebok (@Reebok) April 26, 2017

