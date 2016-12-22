Deputy Shortage Calls For Staff Reshuffle For Santa Barbara County

By 3 hours ago

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department has a shortage of 18 deputies from its patrol ranks, with 14 others out on injuries.

To keep their frontline response up to the required levels, detectives are being rescheduled into patrol units.

The deputy sheriff's association says a longstanding issue with recruitment and retention is the one of the problems.

Undersheriff Barney Malekian says that new deputies will be joining the ranks in 2017, and the reassignment of the detectives is only temporary.

Tags: 
santa barbara county sheriff's department
santa barbara county sheriff's deputies
santa barbara county sheriff's office

Related Content

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office Equestrian Unit To Ride In Rose Parade

By lance orozco Nov 4, 2016
(SBCSO Photo)

Some sheriff’s deputies from the Central and South Coasts are going to be doing something unforgettable on New Year’s Day.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office’s Mounted Enforcement Team has been selected to ride in the 2017 Tournament of Roses Parade. It’s the first time in the team’s nearly three decade history that it will be participating in the New Year’s Day tradition.

Chumash Tribe To Pay For New Deputies As Officials Drop Appeal Against Liquor Operations

By Aug 31, 2016

The Santa Barbara Sheriff's Department will be adding two new deputies after an agreement with the Santa Ynez Chumash Indians.

The deputies and two patrol cars will be paid for by the tribe at a cost of about $400,000.

Fallen Ventura County Sheriff's Deputy To Be Commemorated With Highway Signs

By Oct 13, 2016

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the death of a Ventura County Sheriff’s deputy who died in the line of duty, and he is being commemorated in a special way.

On July 17th, 1996, Deputy Peter Aguirre was shot multiple times and fatally wounded as he responded to reports of a woman being held hostage at a home in the Ojai area. The man responsible for the murder is currently on death row. Friday afternoon, two highway signs honoring the 26 year old deputy will be unveiled in Ojai.