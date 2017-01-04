Department Store Giant Macy's Closing Some Stores In Santa Barbara, Simi Valley

KCLU's Lance Orozco reports on an announcement by Macy's that it will close two of its stores in the region, including one in Santa Barbara and one in Simi Valley

Department store giant Macy’s had announced it would close 100 of its stores following the holiday season, and now comes word that two of those closures are in Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties.

The company says it will close its downtown Santa Barbara store, and one of its two Simi Valley Town Center locations in 2017. The 141,000 square foot Paseo Nuevo store in Santa Barbara has 77 employees. The 190,000 square foot Men’s and Home Furnishings store in Simi Valley set for shutdown has 105 associates, according to the company.

The exact timing of the shutdowns hasn’t been released. The plans would leave each of the cities with one Macy’s store. Santa Barbara will still have its La Cumbre Plaza Macy’s, and Simi Valley Town Center will still have a Macy’s which is currently focused on women’s apparel and accessories. The company says some of the employees could be reassigned to other stores.

The company announced the location of 68 store closures, but more are still pending. The store shutdowns, as well as some management layoffs come after a disappointing holiday season for the retailer.