Delays In Desalination Plant Could Cost South Coast Taxpayers $10 Million More

A desalination plant in Santa Barbara originally estimated to cost $55 million dollars is facing new financial issues.
The city will hear a report Tuesday from water officials, who say approximately $10 million more will be needed.
The total project cost could near $70 million.
The increases are linked to technical problems involved in restarting the plant, which was last used briefly in the 1990's.
Officials are expected to request a state loan for the project.
The startup schedule calls for the desalination plant to get working by mid-March.