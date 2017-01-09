Delays In Desalination Plant Could Cost South Coast Taxpayers $10 Million More

KCLU's John Palminteri on a financial problem in the development of Santa Barbara's desalination plant.

A desalination plant in Santa Barbara originally estimated to cost $55 million dollars is facing new financial issues.

The city will hear a report Tuesday from water officials, who say approximately $10 million more will be needed.

The total project cost could near $70 million.

The increases are linked to technical problems involved in restarting the plant, which was last used briefly in the 1990's.

Officials are expected to request a state loan for the project.

The startup schedule calls for the desalination plant to get working by mid-March.