Death Penalty Will Be Sought In Santa Barbara County Triple Murder Case

The death penalty is going to be sought in the case of a man accused of murdering a Santa Barbara County family.

Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley announced that prosecutors will seek death in the trial of Pierre Haobsh.

The San Diego County man is accused of shooting to death Dr. Henry Han, his wife Jennie Yu, and their five year old daughter Emily in March of 2016 at their Goleta home. The couple operated the Santa Barbara Herb Clinic. Detectives think the killing was over some type of a financial issue.

During a court appearance Friday , a deputy public defender said that Haobsh wants to represent himself during the trial. A judge told the defendant that they will have to talk about it further, because of the seriousness of the charges and the issues with trying to represent himself.