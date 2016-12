A dean at a Central Coast university is leaving to become a provost at another California college.

Debra Larsen is currently Dean of the College of Engineering at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. Larsen will be the new Provost, and Vice President of Academic Affairs at Cal State Chico. Dean has been at Cal Poly since 2011, and before that was at Northern Arizona University for 17 years.

Cal Poly is expected to appoint an interim dean while it searches for a permanent replacement.