Damage Caused By Brush Fire Leads To Emergency Road Project In Ventura County

By lance orozco 1 hour ago

Road crews have started emergency work along a Ventura County highway to deal with potential debris from a mountainside strapped bare by a brush fire last month.

The Vista fire burned nearly 90 acres of land off of Highway 33, northwest of Ventura. The concern is that rainfall could send debris onto the roadway.

Caltrans is placing more than a thousand feet of concrete barriers along a stretch of the highway north of Casitas Vista Road.

The emergency project means motorists traveling between Ventura and Ojai during the midday hours will experience delays, because only one lane of the highway will be open. Traffic controls will be used to direct one way, alternating traffic through the construction zone. There’s no word on how long it may take to complete the work.

Tags: 
vista fire

Related Content

Containment Hits 82% in Ventura County Brush Fire; Full Containment Expected Thursday Night

By Oct 25, 2017
(Ventura County Fire Department photo)

Containment is now up to 82% on a brush fire which at one point closed a major highway in Ventura County.

The Vista Fire northwest of Ventura has burned just under 90 acres of land. No structures were damaged by the blaze, which was discovered just before 3 p.m. Tuesday in the hills near Foster Park.