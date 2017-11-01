Damage Caused By Brush Fire Leads To Emergency Road Project In Ventura County

Road crews have started emergency work along a Ventura County highway to deal with potential debris from a mountainside strapped bare by a brush fire last month.

The Vista fire burned nearly 90 acres of land off of Highway 33, northwest of Ventura. The concern is that rainfall could send debris onto the roadway.

Caltrans is placing more than a thousand feet of concrete barriers along a stretch of the highway north of Casitas Vista Road.

The emergency project means motorists traveling between Ventura and Ojai during the midday hours will experience delays, because only one lane of the highway will be open. Traffic controls will be used to direct one way, alternating traffic through the construction zone. There’s no word on how long it may take to complete the work.