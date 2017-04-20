Counterfeit Money Seized, Two Arrested On Central Coast

A police officer checking up on some people sleeping in a car on the Central Coast found a mobile counterfeit money printing operation.

The officer noticed people in a parking lot of a motel on the 1400 block of Calle Joaquin in San Luis Obispo early Thursday morning. After discovering one of the two people in the car was on felony probation, officers search the vehicle, and say they found drugs. They say they also discovered more than two thousand dollars in counterfeit bills, additional bills which were still unfinished, and a printing press.

The two Fresno residents were booked on various charges including forgery.