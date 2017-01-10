Controversial Power Plant Proposed For South Coast Focus Of Public Hearing

The California Energy Commission is holding a public workshop Tuesday on controversial plans to build a new power plant in Ventura County.

NRG wants to build its Puente Power Project at Mandalay Beach. The power facility would be what’s known as a “peaker” plant, used to create electricity during peak demand times. The proposal has generated a way of opposition, with many Oxnard residents objecting, saying the city already has more than its fair share of power plants. The City of Oxnard has also taken a stand against the project, but the state has the final say in the matter.

The company has promised that if it builds the plant, it will tear down two existing power plant facilities at the site. Opponents point out that because of pollution, the plants have to be closed anyway.

The Energy Commission’s Workshop is focused on the Final Staff Assessment on the project, and is taking place Tuesday afternoon and evening at the Oxnard Performing Arts Center.