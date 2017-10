Firefighter say they now have 60% containment of some brsuh fires burning northeast of Lompoc which threatened some homes on Friday.

The Rucker fire was a series of blazes which started in the La Purisma area Friday afternoon. They prompted a number of evacuation orders Friday afternoon, but the orders were lifted Friday night. The fire was estimated Friday night to have burned about 600 acres of brush, but mapping on Saturday led to the number being dropped to just over 440 acres.